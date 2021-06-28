Thessaloniki Doc Fest Pic Trains Lens on ‘Invisible’ Victims of Turkey’s Political Crisis (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) In the summer of 2016, members of the Turkish armed forces attempted to stage a coup d’état against the government of strongman Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. The putsch failed, and in its aftermath came a sweeping purge that led to the suspension or dismissal of tens of thousands of soldiers, judges, teachers, police and civil servants, as well as a crackdown against those alleged to be connected to the opposition Gulen movement. Since then, over one million Turkish nationals have been investigated for terrorism and possible support for the coup attempt. Over half of them have been arrested, while more than 75,000 Turks have fled to Europe to seek asylum. Those events form the backdrop to ...Leggi su cityroma
"When business in brothels is slow, that means the economy is on the ropes." Those words, uttered by the indelible madame at the heart of director Eva Stefani's "Days and Nights of ...
In the remote hamlet of Giromeri, a small village in the mountainous Epirus region of northern Greece close to the Albanian border, the declining population numbers close to 50 ...
