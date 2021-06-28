Polonia | Dozens of gravestones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Polish city

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) 'I'm sitting with tears in my eyes; I can't understand it,' wrote Dariusz Gajny, who manages the ... I hope the perpetrators will be caught quickly.' 'Today is not only an unacceptable desecration, but ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Polonia Dozens

Liberoquotidiano.it

Almost 70 gravestones have been vandalised at the Jewish cemetery in the Polish city of Bielsko - Biaa. The attack was carried out this weekend by unknown perpetrators, with police now seeking to ...