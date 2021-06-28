Polonia: Dozens of gravestones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Polish city (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) 'I'm sitting with tears in my eyes; I can't understand it,' wrote Dariusz Gajny, who manages the ... I hope the perpetrators will be caught quickly.' 'Today is not only an unacceptable desecration, but ...Leggi su ilsismografo
