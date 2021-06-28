Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Dozens of gravestones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Polish city

'I'm sitting with tears in my eyes; I can't understand it,' wrote Dariusz Gajny, who manages the ... I ...

Polonia: Dozens of gravestones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Polish city (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) 'I'm sitting with tears in my eyes; I can't understand it,' wrote Dariusz Gajny, who manages the ... I hope the perpetrators will be caught quickly.' 'Today is not only an unacceptable desecration, but ...
Dozens of gravestones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Polish city

Almost 70 gravestones have been vandalised at the Jewish cemetery in the Polish city of Bielsko - Biaa. The attack was carried out this weekend by unknown perpetrators, with police now seeking to ...
