Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in Germany

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader ...

Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in Germany (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, announced today that its industry-leading SunPower Maxeon Solar panels are powering the Headquarters of Betty Barclay Group, a leading international retailer of modern women's wear, located in Nußloch, in south-west Germany. Covering a surface area of about 3,800 square meters, the 750kWp installation featuring 1724 ...
