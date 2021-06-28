Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Lineker | gaffe su Coman o attacco a Deschamps | il web si scatena

L'ex attaccante inglese e capocannoniere ai Mondiali del 1986 Gary Lineker , già noto per dei tweet ...

zazoom
Commenta
Lineker, gaffe su Coman o attacco a Deschamps: il web si scatena (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) L'ex attaccante inglese e capocannoniere ai Mondiali del 1986 Gary Lineker , già noto per dei tweet pungenti scritti contro l'Italia , ha seguito con attenzione la partita tra Francia e Svizzera , ...
Leggi su corrieredellosport
Advertising

twittersportli26181512 : Lineker, gaffe su Coman o attacco a Deschamps: il web si scatena: Un tweet dell'ex attaccante inglese ha acceso le… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lineker gaffe

Lineker, gaffe su Coman o attacco a Deschamps: il web si scatena

I dati che riporta Lineker sono palesemente sbagliati e l'ironia nasconde un altro attacco al ct francese, che aveva relegato Coman in ...
Lineker, gaffe su Coman o attacco a Deschamps: il web si scatena  Corriere dello Sport

Lineker, gaffe su Coman o attacco a Deschamps: il web si scatena

Un tweet dell'ex attaccante inglese ha acceso le polemiche social nel corso di Francia-Svizzera: ecco cosa ha scritto ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lineker gaffe
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lineker gaffe Lineker gaffe Coman attacco Deschamps