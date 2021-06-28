Italy passes 50 mn jab mark (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from this vaccination rollout, and insist on it, because the true weapon we have with the rise of ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Miguelan1088 : ????| Italy - Austria. ???? Spinazzola under 43,5 passes @ 1,83 -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy passes
Italy passes 50 mn jab markROME, JUN 28 - Italy will pass the 50 million COVID jab mark on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from this vaccination rollout, and insist on it, because the true weapon we have with the rise of the variants is the vaccination campaign", he said. The Delta (...
Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather... the hair - raising descents from the Pordoi and Fedaia passes have been eliminated. The fearsome ... Colombia's Egan Bernal has a one minute 33 second lead over Briton Simon Yates, with Italy's Damianio ...
Italy passes 50 mn jab markROME, JUN 28 - Italy will pass the 50 million COVID jab mark on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we m ...
Green Pass in Italia sarà valido anche per arrivi dagli USAL'ordinanza firmata dal Ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza indica i luoghi di provenienza e le indicazioni per chi arriva dal Regno Unito ...
Italy passesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy passes