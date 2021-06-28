Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Italy passes 50 mn jab mark

It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from ...

zazoom
Commenta
Italy passes 50 mn jab mark (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from this vaccination rollout, and insist on it, because the true weapon we have with the rise of ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

twitterMiguelan1088 : ????| Italy - Austria. ???? Spinazzola under 43,5 passes @ 1,83 -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy passes

Italy passes 50 mn jab mark

ROME, JUN 28 - Italy will pass the 50 million COVID jab mark on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from this vaccination rollout, and insist on it, because the true weapon we have with the rise of the variants is the vaccination campaign", he said. The Delta (...

Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather

... the hair - raising descents from the Pordoi and Fedaia passes have been eliminated. The fearsome ... Colombia's Egan Bernal has a one minute 33 second lead over Briton Simon Yates, with Italy's Damianio ...

Italy passes 50 mn jab mark

ROME, JUN 28 - Italy will pass the 50 million COVID jab mark on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we m ...

Green Pass in Italia sarà valido anche per arrivi dagli USA

L'ordinanza firmata dal Ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza indica i luoghi di provenienza e le indicazioni per chi arriva dal Regno Unito ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy passes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Italy passes Italy passes mark