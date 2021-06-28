Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Corona becomes the first Mexican brand to win a Titanium Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

-- El clásico de la historia earns Grupo Modelo its first Titanium Lion, through its most emblematic ...

Corona becomes the first Mexican brand to win a Titanium Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021)

"El clásico de la historia" earns Grupo Modelo its first Titanium Lion, through its most emblematic brand, Corona. MEXICO CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today, Corona became the first Mexican brand in the history of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to win a Titanium Lion, thanks to the "El clásico de la historia" ("The historical clasico") initiative, co-created with agency We Believers. After ...
