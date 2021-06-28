Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Annapurna Names Valparaiso Pictures’ Adam Paulsen as Head of Film | Hires Two Others

Annapurna Pictures has made several key additions to its Film team, including a new executive vice ...

Annapurna Names Valparaiso Pictures’ Adam Paulsen as Head of Film, Hires Two Others (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Annapurna Pictures has made several key additions to its Film team, including a new executive vice president and Head of Film in Adam Paulsen. Paulsen and two of his colleagues — Jack Parker and Jess Biddle — are joining the indie prestige shop from Valparaiso Pictures.  Parker has been hired as a creative executive and Biddle as director of development. All will report to Annapurna chief creative officer Sue Naegle and chief operating officer Chris Corabi. Valparaiso is the studio behind Jerrod Carmichael’s “On The ...
