UFC Fight Night 190 – Ciryl Gane surclassa Volkov! (Di domenica 27 giugno 2021) UFC Fight Night 190 – A Vegas si è visto di tutto, anche se il main event non ha regalato le emozioni attese. Infatti nell’incontro di cartello Ciryl Gane batte ai punti Alexander Volkov in un match molto tattico. Invece, nel co main event Tanner Bose fulmina Ovince St.Preux nel secondo round grazie ad un TKO. Negli altri incontri i nomi che si sono fatti notare sono sicuramente quelli di Timur Valiev, Renato Moicano, Kennedy Nzechukwu e Marcin Prachnio. It's been a striker's paradise thus far!Not often you find heavyweights with this kind of speed and technique! #UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/E7WQzyDQS2— UFC Europe ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Battuto e deriso: la verità è che Marvin Vettori è uscito male dal match per il titolo dei medi UfcIl fondatore di Italian Fight Magazine: "L'avversario è stato antisportivo, ma per Marvin è stata ... Il presidente dell'Ufc: "Vettori è un carro armato, ma si è trovato ad affrontare un atleta molto ...
UFC® Names Lumen® the Official Metabolic Tracker of the UFC Performance InstituteUFC ®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has named Lumen® the Official Metabolic Tracker of the UFC Performance Institute®. To launch the new partnership, select UFC athletes will b ...
Viaggio nella leggenda di Nate DiazIl fighter californiano si è costruito una reputazione che va oltre la vittoria e la sconfitta. La Gila River Arena, a Glendale (Arizona), è gremita di spettatori che hanno lo sguardo fisso sull’ottag ...
