UFC Fight Night 190 – Ciryl Gane surclassa Volkov!

(Di domenica 27 giugno 2021) UFC190 – A Vegas si è visto di tutto, anche se il main event non ha regalato le emozioni attese. Infatti nell’incontro di cartellobatte ai punti Alexander Volkov in un match molto tattico. Invece, nel co main event Tanner Bose fulmina Ovince St.Preux nel secondo round grazie ad un TKO. Negli altri incontri i nomi che si sono fatti notare sono sicuramente quelli di Timur Valiev, Renato Moicano, Kennedy Nzechukwu e Marcin Prachnio. It's been a striker's paradise thus far!Not often you find heavyweights with this kind of speed and technique! #UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/E7WQzyDQS2— UFC Europe ...

Advertising

fight_shield : Ecco tutti i risultatti dell'ultima #UFC Fight Night! - fight_shield : #UFCVegas30 sta andando in scena ora! Ecco come poter seguire l'evento! #FIGHT // #TSOS - fight_shield : L'ex #UFC rivela un brutto retroscena delle sue attività giornaliere su internet e sui social media. #FIGHT //… - fight_shield : A #Khabib manca molto combattere, stando al suo storico coach Javier Mendez. #UFC #FIGHT // #TSOS - Fight_Clubbing : 1 Milione di Dollari!!! ?????? Ammonta esattamente a 1.070.000 dollari il totale dei ricavi ottenuti da… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UFC Fight

Periodico Daily - Notizie

The organization's digital offerings includePASS ® , one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports.is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company ...Il fondatore di ItalianMagazine: "L'avversario è stato antisportivo, ma per Marvin è stata ... Il presidente dell': "Vettori è un carro armato, ma si è trovato ad affrontare un atleta molto ...UFC ®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has named Lumen® the Official Metabolic Tracker of the UFC Performance Institute®. To launch the new partnership, select UFC athletes will b ...Il fighter californiano si è costruito una reputazione che va oltre la vittoria e la sconfitta. La Gila River Arena, a Glendale (Arizona), è gremita di spettatori che hanno lo sguardo fisso sull’ottag ...