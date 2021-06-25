Phoebe Dynevor | star di Bridgerton | sarà la protagonista del thriller I Heart Murder

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) L'attrice, reduce dal successo diladelal femminile IMurdeer., ladiladel nuovo film prodotto da Sony Pictures intitolato I. Alla regia del lungometraggio ciMatt Spicer, già autore di Ingrid Goes West. La sceneggiatura del film, descritto come unal femminile e di cui non ...