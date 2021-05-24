Trattativa Stato-mafia : Via requisitoriaCovid-19 oltre 300 mila i morti in India : In Italia si potrebbe ...Incidente Funivia, freno non funzionante : Il bimbo di 5 anni resta ...Morto a 80 anni il giornalista Aldo ForbiceFamily Trainer arriva su Nintendo Switch a settembre!Sony ottiene dei riconoscimenti ai TIPA Awards 2021CLAUDIA DIONIGI E LORENZO RICCARDI : DOPO L'ESTATE FAREMO UN FIGLIO...Mass Effect Legendary Edition RecensioneSCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega Drive

Westcore Europe Acquires 324 | 000-Square-Foot Property in Bretby | UK

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, 2021, Westcore Europe together with Gulf Cooperation ...

Westcore Europe Acquires 324,000-Square-Foot Property in Bretby, UK

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 On April 7, 2021, Westcore Europe together with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-based strategic partner, 3S Capital, finalized its purchase of the Bretby Business Park in Bretby, UK for £23.5 million (~ $32.7 million US).  Located on Ashby Road in Burton upon Trent, DE15 0YZ in the Midlands, the Property comprises a total leasable space of 324,000 Square feet situated in 23 buildings across the business park.  There are also 864 parking spaces on the 30.76-acre site.  This transaction demonstrates Westcore Europe's unique ability source attractive assets and access a wide base of capital, allowing it to act quickly when opportunities arise. Since its development in the late 1960s, the site has served as a research ...
