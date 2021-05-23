CLAUDIA DIONIGI E LORENZO RICCARDI : DOPO L'ESTATE FAREMO UN FIGLIO...Mass Effect Legendary Edition RecensioneSCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega DriveNo Man's Sky celebra Mass Effect L.E aggiungendo la nave NormandyCalcolatrice : un regalo utile e gadget pubblicitarioCarlo Pietropoli e la sua esperienza sessuale a tre: Un Jack & Cola ...KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...

Tottenham | il Manchester United fa sul serio per Kane | pronta l’offerta

Tottenham Manchester
Il Manchester United sarebbe pronto a bussare alla porta del Tottenham con in mano un'offerta per Harry Kane

Commenta
Tottenham, il Manchester United fa sul serio per Kane: pronta l’offerta (Di domenica 23 maggio 2021) Il Manchester United sarebbe pronto a bussare alla porta del Tottenham con in mano un’offerta per Harry Kane È ormai chiaro che il desiderio di Harry Kane sia quello di lasciare il Tottenham per andare alla ricerca di nuovi stimoli e nuove esperienze. L'”Uragano” potrebbe però restare in Premier League. Come riportato dal Times, infatti, il Manchester United sarebbe seriamente interessato al bomber inglese e sarebbe ormai prossimo a bussare alla porta degli Spurs con in mano un’offerta per Kane. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
DALL'INGHILTERRA: PRONTA L'OFFERTA DELLO UNITED PER KANE

Secondo il Times ci sarebbe anche il Manchester United nella corsa per arrivare a Harry Kane, destinato a lasciare il Tottenham nei prossimi giorni.

Tottenham, il Manchester United fa sul serio per Kane: pronta l’offerta

Il Manchester United sarebbe pronto a bussare alla porta del Tottenham con in mano un’offerta per Harry Kane È ormai chiaro che il desiderio di Harry Kane sia quello di lasciare il Tottenham per andar ...
