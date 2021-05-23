Tottenham | il Manchester United fa sul serio per Kane | pronta l’offerta

(Di domenica 23 maggio 2021) Ilsarebbe pronto a bussare alla porta delcon in mano un’offerta per HarryÈ ormai chiaro che il desiderio di Harrysia quello di lasciare ilper andare alla ricerca di nuovi stimoli e nuove esperienze. L'”Uragano” potrebbe però restare in Premier League. Come riportato dal Times, infatti, ilsarebbe seriamente interessato al bomber inglese e sarebbe ormai prossimo a bussare alla porta degli Spurs con in mano un’offerta per. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.

Advertising

Ticinonline : Tweet razzisti su Son: arrestati otto tifosi dello United #manchester - Mediagol : Manchester City, Guardiola allontana Kane: 'È un giocatore del Tottenham. Concentrati sulle ultime partite'… - sportface2016 : #ManchesterCity , #Guardiola : '#HarryKane ? E' un giocatore del #Tottenham , non è corretto parlarne' - AlbertoLillo21 : @ale_moretti @eurodeputatipd @pdnetwork In Inghilterra dopo la sconfitta del Tottenham col Manchester U. alcune per… - sportli26181512 : Tottenham, tweet razzisti su Son: 8 persone arrestate e 4 interrogate dalla polizia: L’indagine della Metropolitan… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tottenham Manchester

Diretta/City Everton (Premier) streaming video tv: Guardiola vs Ancelotti DIRETTA LEICESTERSTREAMING VIDEO E TV: COME SEGUIRE LA PARTITA La diretta tv di Leicester...Diretta/ Leicester(Premier) streaming video tv: punti Champions! DIRETTACITY EVERTON STREAMING VIDEO E TV: COME SEGUIRE LA PARTITA La diretta tv diCity Everton ...Secondo il Times ci sarebbe anche il Manchester United nella corsa per arrivare a Harry Kane, destinato a lasciare il Tottenham nei prossimi giorni.Il Manchester United sarebbe pronto a bussare alla porta del Tottenham con in mano un’offerta per Harry Kane È ormai chiaro che il desiderio di Harry Kane sia quello di lasciare il Tottenham per andar ...