Energy Dome: la nuova start up Made in Italy (Di domenica 23 maggio 2021) Oggi vi parliamo di una nuova realtà italiana: Energy Dome, fondata nel 2019 da un gruppo di ingegneri e innovatori varesini. Il loro obiettivo? Realizzare un impianto aperto in Sardegna, in grado di comprimere l’anidride carbonica e trasformarla in stato liquido, conservando l’energia impiegata in maniera efficiente e conveniente. Le parole di Claudio Spadacini: CEO Leggi su periodicodaily
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Energy Dome
'F9' Review: A Less Furious Sequel Coasts Along On A Family Plot, As Vin Diesel And John Cena Play Battling Toretto Brothers...- it? MacGuffin of a plot ? can the villain put together the two halves of a small geodesic dome ... it goes through the motions with more energy than intoxication. Okay, but what about the so - ...
Red Moon Proposes Name Change and Renewable Energy Storage SpinoutThe Fischell's Brook salt dome also has potential as a compressed air energy storage (CAES) "battery" that could act as a store of electricity to balance the load of other sources of electrical ...
Energy Dome, la startup della Co2 "buona" - Impact StartupItalia.eu
Energy DomeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Energy Dome