George Best, il 'quinto Beatle' del calcio britannico (Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) George Best è stato uno dei più grandi calciatori del ventesimo secolo. Colonna del Manchester United, ha vinto un Pallone d'oro. George Best nasceva il 22 maggio 1946 a Belfast, in Irlanda del Nord. Calciatore di talento indiscusso, è considerato come uno dei giocatori più forti del ventesimo secolo. L'icona del calcio, campione sopra le righe, ha scritto alcune delle pagine più importanti della storia calcistica della Premier League e non solo. La carriera di George Best, stella del Manchester United Dopo essere stato scartato dal Glentoran in quanto ritenuto "troppo piccolo e leggero", all'età di 15 anni il suo talento fu notato dall'osservatore del Manchester United Bob Bishop. Bishop rimase entusiasta delle qualità del ragazzo e inviò a Matt Busby, ...

