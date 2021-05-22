SCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega DriveNo Man's Sky celebra Mass Effect L.E aggiungendo la nave NormandyCalcolatrice : un regalo utile e gadget pubblicitarioCarlo Pietropoli e la sua esperienza sessuale a tre: Un Jack & Cola ...KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...Corruzione a Foggia : arrestato sindaco Franco LandellaNintendo Switch: arriva oggi Miitopia

George Best | il ‘quinto Beatle’ del calcio britannico

George Best
George Best è stato uno dei più grandi calciatori del ventesimo secolo. Colonna del Manchester United, ...

George Best, il ‘quinto Beatle’ del calcio britannico (Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) George Best è stato uno dei più grandi calciatori del ventesimo secolo. Colonna del Manchester United, ha vinto un Pallone d’oro. George Best nasceva il 22 maggio 1946 a Belfast, in Irlanda del Nord. Calciatore di talento indiscusso, è considerato come uno dei giocatori più forti del ventesimo secolo. L’icona del calcio, campione sopra le righe, ha scritto alcune delle pagine più importanti della storia calcistica della Premier League e non solo. La carriera di George Best, stella del Manchester United Dopo essere stato scartato dal Glentoran in quanto ritenuto “troppo piccolo e leggero”, all’età di 15 anni il suo talento fu notato dall’osservatore del Manchester United Bob Bishop. Bishop rimase entusiasta delle qualità del ragazzo e inviò a Matt Busby, ...
