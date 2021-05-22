“All i know so far: setlist”: il nuovo album di Pink (Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) Esce oggi All i know so far: setlist, l’album dell’icona del pop internazionale Pink. Che album è All i know so far: setlist? All i know so far: setlist è anche un docu-film. Oltre al nuovo singolo, l’album include registrazioni live del Beautiful Trauma World Tour del 2019. Ad introdurre il lavoro discografico è il singolo All i know so far, una ballata dal sapore country. Il brano è prodotto da Greg Kurstin e scritto da Pink insieme ai cantautori Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, vincitori di Oscar, Grammy, Tony e Golden Globe. Il videoclip ufficiale del brano vanta la regia di Dave Meyers e vede la partecipazione di Cher e Judith Light. “Dave Meyers ed io siamo ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
