Lionpoint Group Boosts Geographical Reach and Service Breadth with Acquisition by Alpha FMC

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Lionpoint Group, an award-winning global technology enablement and operations advisory firm, is now part of Alpha FMC, plc, a UK-AIM listed company (AIM. AFM). Lionpoint's Acquisition by Alpha will help grow the former's Geographical Reach, Breadth of Services to alternative investment managers, investors, and advisors, and range of clientele to include multi-strategy clients who combine traditional and alternative assets. By joining forces, both firms will complement each other's capabilities as alternative investment firms increasingly permeate retail investors and other traditional asset managers, dramatically reshaping client requirements.  "Lionpoint is a ...
