Lionpoint Group Boosts Geographical Reach and Service Breadth with Acquisition by Alpha FMC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/, an award-winning global technology enablement and operations advisory firm, is now part ofFMC, plc, a UK-AIM listed company (AIM. AFM).'sbywill help grow the former'sofs to alternative investment managers, investors, and advisors, and range of clientele to include multi-strategy clients who combine traditional and alternative assets. By joining forces, both firms will complement each other's capabilities as alternative investment firms increasingly permeate retail investors and other traditional asset managers, dramatically reshaping client requirements. "is a ...