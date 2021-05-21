Dubai Customs and UAE Federal Customs Authority host trade and supply chain meeting 5th WCO Global AEO Conference (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Dubai Customs is hosting the 5th WCO Global Authorized Economic Operator Conference in cooperation with the UAE Federal Customs Authority, to be held virtually between 25 and 27 May 2021. The Conference brings together all stakeholders of Global trade to explore the challenges, opportunities, and way forward for the Authorized Economic Operator programme. The Conference is held under the headline "AEO 2.0: Advancing Towards New Horizons for Sustainable and Secure trade", with a busy programme that includes keynote speeches by several dignitaries: HE Sultan bin ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Medio Oriente: commercio Dubai - Israele raggiunge i 272 milioni di dollari in cinque mesiAlla luce di questa crescita, Sultan bin Sulayem, presidente e amministratore delegato di Dp World e presidente di Dubai's Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, ritiene che l'apertura di nuovi ...
L'esclusiva Alfa Romeo Coupé di Lapo ElkannL'esclusiva Alfa Romeo Coupé di Lapo Elkann Presentata a Dubai un'esclusiva Alfa Romeo creata da Garage Italia Customs Share this: Condividi su Facebook (Si apre in una nuova finestra) Clicca per condividere su Twitter (Si apre in una nuova finestra) Clicca ...
La dogana di Dubai sequestra 5,7 milioni di pillole Captagon WAM Italian
