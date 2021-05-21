KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...Corruzione a Foggia : arrestato sindaco Franco LandellaNintendo Switch: arriva oggi MiitopiaLa denuncia di Alessia Marcuzzi : minacce di morte alla conduttriceChi è la nuova baby fidanzata di Fabio Testi?Estate: Proteggi la pelle dalle scottatureGIANTS Software presenterà Farming Simulator 22 al FarmCon 21YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC GRAND TOURNAMENT 2021, TUTTI I DETTAGLI

Dubai Customs and UAE Federal Customs Authority host trade and supply chain meeting 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Customs is hosting the 5th WCO Global ...

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 21, 2021

 Dubai Customs is hosting the 5th WCO Global Authorized Economic Operator Conference in cooperation with the UAE Federal Customs Authority, to be held virtually between 25 and 27 May 2021. The Conference brings together all stakeholders of Global trade to explore the challenges, opportunities, and way forward for the Authorized Economic Operator programme. The Conference is held under the headline "AEO 2.0: Advancing Towards New Horizons for Sustainable and Secure trade", with a busy programme that includes keynote speeches by several dignitaries: HE Sultan bin ...
