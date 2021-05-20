ESCO Announces Acquisition of Global Utility Supplier

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) St. Louis, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire I. S. A Altanova Group S. R. L. (Altanova), a well - established, leadingin the field of advanced condition assessment ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ESCO Announces

Padova News

"My family has an 80 year history since founding ISA in 1940, and I'm proud to see our legacy continue as we become part of thefamily. I am certain that we will complement's growth ...... I'm pleased to welcome Chris Tucker to our executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer replacing Gary Muenster, who's retiring after 31 years at, with the ...