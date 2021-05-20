ESCO Announces Acquisition of Global Utility Supplier (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) St. Louis, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire I. S. A Altanova Group S. R. L. (Altanova), a well - established, leading Supplier in the field of advanced condition assessment ...Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ESCO Announces
ESCO Announces Acquisition of Global Utility Supplier"My family has an 80 year history since founding ISA in 1940, and I'm proud to see our legacy continue as we become part of the ESCO family. I am certain that we will complement ESCO's growth ...
ESCO Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results... I'm pleased to welcome Chris Tucker to our executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer replacing Gary Muenster, who's retiring after 31 years at ESCO, with the ...
Leclerc “Non credo che la Ferrari lotterà per il Mondiale 2021” Padova News
ESCO AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ESCO Announces