BGK | EUR 600 billion needed for infrastructure in the Three Seas Initiative 3SI region

WARSAW, Poland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EUR 600 billion is the amount that needs to be invested in ...

BGK: EUR 600 billion needed for infrastructure in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) region

WARSAW, Poland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

EUR 600 billion is the amount that needs to be invested in the 3SI infrastructure by 2030 in order to close the gap between Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe, as was stressed by Beata Daszy?ska-Muzyczka, President of BGK and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund during the "Equity for infrastructure" conference held by the Bulgarian Development Bank in Sofia. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who opened the meeting, said that infrastructure investments are a great opportunity for socio-economic development and for improving connections between the countries of the 3SI region. "The 3SI region displays a huge economic potential. The ...
