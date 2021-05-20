BGK: EUR 600 billion needed for infrastructure in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) region (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) WARSAW, Poland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EUR 600 billion is the amount that needs to be invested in the 3SI infrastructure by 2030 in order to close the gap between Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe, as was stressed by Beata Daszy?ska-Muzyczka, President of BGK and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund during the "Equity for infrastructure" conference held by the Bulgarian Development Bank in Sofia. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who opened the meeting, said that infrastructure investments are a great opportunity for socio-economic development and for improving connections between the countries of the 3SI region. "The 3SI region displays a huge economic potential. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EIB Group in Poland in 2020: strong support for COVID - 19 response and for green recoveryA EUR 10 m loan to Scope Fluidics came in support of the biotech sector, contributing to ...people (Ostrow Wielkopolski) was signed in September thanks to a joint financing scheme launched with BGK ...
