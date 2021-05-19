The Last of Us: Parte II a 60 fps su PS5 grazie alla patch prestazioni disponibile ora! (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) L'ultimo aggiornamento di Naughty Dog per The Last of Us Parte II migliora le prestazioni del gioco su PlayStation 5. La patch 1.08 per il gioco, pubblicata proprio in queste ore, consentirà ai possessori di PS5 di scegliere un target di frequenza dei fotogrammi di 30 fotogrammi al secondo o 60 fps, secondo quanto riportato su PlayStation Blog. "Una volta installata la patch 1.08 di The Last of Us Parte II su PS5, verrà aggiunta alle opzioni relative alla grafica la possibilità di selezionare un framerate di 30 o 60 FPS. Questa scelta completa il resto delle migliorie disponibili garantite dalla retrocompatibilità dei titoli PS4 su PS5, come la risoluzione migliorata, i tempi di caricamento ridotti e altro ancora" si ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) L'ultimo aggiornamento di Naughty Dog per Theof UsII migliora ledel gioco su PlayStation 5. La1.08 per il gioco, pubblicata proprio in queste ore, consentirà ai possessori di PS5 di scegliere un target di frequenza dei fotogrammi di 30 fotogrammi al secondo o 60 fps, secondo quanto riportato su PlayStation Blog. "Una volta instta la1.08 di Theof UsII su PS5, verrà aggiunta alle opzioni relativegrafica la possibilità di selezionare un framerate di 30 o 60 FPS. Questa scelta completa il resto delle migliorie disponibili garantite dretrocompatibilità dei titoli PS4 su PS5, come la risoluzione migliorata, i tempi di caricamento ridotti e altro ancora" si ...

