For the third edition of its Key Buyers Event, a three-day content market showcasing the latest

Roskino, When East Meets West Partner on Co-Production Forum for Russian Biz (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) For the third edition of its Key Buyers Event, a three-day content market showcasing the latest Russian Productions to international buyers, state film promotion body Roskino is expanding the co-Production market it introduced last year. The revamped event is the result of a collaboration with When East Meets West, the Trieste Film Festival’s co-Production Forum, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
