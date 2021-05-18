Olio di Neem: come si usa e a cosa serveThe Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital DeluxeIl 24 maggio i Coldplay in concerto in esclusiva su TikTok per il Red ...Metal Slug: Arriva il remake - TrailerLa Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozione

Seegene signs exclusive supply agreement with the Kuwaiti government

- SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's largest ...

Seegene signs exclusive supply agreement with the Kuwaiti government

Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's largest molecular diagnostics firm, will be supplying COVID-19 diagnostic kits worth over $4.8 million to the Kuwaiti government. The company's local subsidiary 'Seegene MIDDLE EAST,' said on May 16 (local time), it has signed the exclusive supply agreement with the Ministry of Health of Kuwait. The supply agreement is the largest volume procured by the Kuwaiti government since Seegene started supplying diagnostic tests to the country last year. The agreement implies that the South Korean biotechnology firm, ...
