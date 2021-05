National Geographic & Nat Geo Wild Reveals Full Schedule For 2021-22 TV Season

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021)has revealed itsupfront slate for the upcoming-22, with “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” starring Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, among the programs for the Disney-owned brand. Nat Geo’s Content president Courteney Monroe touted the offerings during the network’s upfront presentation on Tuesday, which included previews from far-flung locales. Popular series such as “The Incredible Dr. Pol,” “Secrets of the Zoo” and “Life Below Zero” will be returning, while Shark Week celebrates its 10th anniversary. Garth Brooks will narrate “Parks,” a new series that will showcase the grandeur of America’s variouslife locations, and “Free Solo” star Alex Honnold will a climbing team up 1,000 feet of sheer rock on a remote island ...