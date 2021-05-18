Hollyland Technology Invites Creators to Explore the Uniqueness of Their City with #FeelMyCitySounds (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hollyland Technology, a wireless video transmission, and intercom solutions manufacturer, has kicked off a new campaign celebrating the Uniqueness of global cities with cash and gear prizes worth over $50,000. The #FeelMyCitySounds campaign follows on from the success of last year's 912 Hollyland Brand Day, which gathered more than 400 creative works from Creators from over 30 countries. Creators around the world are welcome to participate by following the steps below: The final five winners will be announced on July 31, 2021, including: "The #FeelMyCitySounds campaign is the largest we have ever launched. We can't wait to see what amazing sounds are recorded and to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
