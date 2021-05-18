Hollyland Technology Invites Creators to Explore the Uniqueness of Their City with #FeelMyCitySounds

BLAZE E LE MEGA MACCHINE IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVERÀ QUEST’AUTUNNOSnowRunner disponibile per Nintendo Switchvivo lancia l’X60 Pro 5G in EuropaMorto a 76 anni Franco Battiato : Addio al maestro, era malato da ...Follower su Instagram: come aumentarliOlio di Neem: come si usa e a cosa serveThe Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital Deluxe

Hollyland Technology, a wireless video transmission, and intercom solutions manufacturer, has kicked off a new campaign celebrating the Uniqueness of global cities with cash and gear prizes worth over $50,000. The #FeelMyCitySounds campaign follows on from the success of last year's 912 Hollyland Brand Day, which gathered more than 400 creative works from Creators from over 30 countries.   Creators around the world are welcome to participate by following the steps below: The final five winners will be announced on July 31, 2021, including:     "The #FeelMyCitySounds campaign is the largest we have ever launched. We can't wait to see what amazing sounds are recorded and to ...
