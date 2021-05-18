Hoist Finance Selects LTI' s Digital Banking Platform to Achieve Accelerated Growth in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 maggio 2021)to supportin Performing Loans segment MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting andsolutions company has entered into a strategic engagement withAB, a panan financial services company, to provide-as-a-Service for Performing Loans segment through its. LTI's, powered by Temenos, will enableto be more scalable and with faster on-boarding of new asset classes across regions. Theprovides seamless ...