Hoist Finance Selects LTI's Digital Banking Platform to Achieve Accelerated Growth in Europe (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) Platform to support Growth in Performing Loans segment MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and Digital solutions company has entered into a strategic engagement with Hoist Finance AB, a pan European financial services company, to provide Banking-as-a-Service for Performing Loans segment through its Digital Banking Platform. LTI's Digital Banking Platform, powered by Temenos, will enable Hoist Finance to be more scalable and with faster on-boarding of new asset classes across regions. The Platform provides seamless ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and Digital solutions company has entered into a strategic engagement with Hoist Finance AB, a pan European financial services company, to provide Banking-as-a-Service for Performing Loans segment through its Digital Banking Platform. LTI's Digital Banking Platform, powered by Temenos, will enable Hoist Finance to be more scalable and with faster on-boarding of new asset classes across regions. The Platform provides seamless ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hoist Finance
Best Workplaces Italia 2021: le classifichea socio unico #8 Sorgenia #9 Danone Nutricia Società Benefit #10 Bristol - Myers Squibb #11 SC Johnson Italy #12 Cofidis #13 SAS #14 Vianova #15 Andriani SpA #16 Gruppo Assimoco #17 Hoist Finance 50 -...
Le Gacs sulle cartolarizzazioni sono un rischio per lo Stato?Come procedono le audizioni parlamentari nella commissione bicamerale di inchiesta sul sistema bancario e finanziario. L'allarme di Hoist Finance sulle Gacs Strumento efficace e da estendere secondo il governatore Ignazio Visco ma anche rischioso a causa della pandemia e non solo. Di gacs, ovvero delle garanzie sulla ...
Nuova Maran, completata la fusione in Hoist Finance: interessati 277 lavoratori TuttOggi
Hoist Finance Selects LTI’s Digital Banking Platform to Achieve Accelerated Growth in EuropePlatform to support growth in Performing Loans segment MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) ...
Hoist FinanceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hoist Finance