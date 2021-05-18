FIA Foundation: Governments must commit to Streets for Life with 30 km/h urban streets for livable cities, say global agencies, NGOs (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) - LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Governments urgently need to limit speeds to 30 km/h (20 mph) on streets where people walk, live and play, says a new call to action from leading global agencies, NGOs and policymakers as part of COVID-19 response and recovery during the streets For Life campaign for UN global Road Safety Week (17 - 23 May) and beyond. A special World Health Organization (WHO) press conference was held by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, and Zoleka Mandela, global Ambassador, Child Health Initiative. The streets for Life campaign highlights the benefits of low-speed streets in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FIA Foundation: Governments must commit to Streets for Life with 30 km/h urban streets for livable cities, say global agencies, NGOs... Executive Director, UNICEF; Ángela María Orozco Gómez, Minister of Transport, Colombia; James Wainaina Macharia, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Kenya; Lord Robertson, Chairman, FIA Foundation; and ...
