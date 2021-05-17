Olio di Neem: come si usa e a cosa serveThe Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital DeluxeIl 24 maggio i Coldplay in concerto in esclusiva su TikTok per il Red ...Metal Slug: Arriva il remake - TrailerLa Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozione

The Lost Symbol | il trailer della serie tratta dal romanzo di Dan Brown

The Lost
La serie The Lost Symbol, prodotta per la piattaforma di streaming Peacock e tratta dal libro di Dan Brown

The Lost Symbol: il trailer della serie tratta dal romanzo di Dan Brown (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) La serie The Lost Symbol, prodotta per la piattaforma di streaming Peacock e tratta dal libro di Dan Brown, ha ora un trailer. The Lost Symbol, la serie ideata come prequel delle avventure di Robert Langdon, ha ora un trailer che regala le prime anticipazioni riguardanti il mistero che dovrà risolvere il personaggio creato da Dan Brown. Nel video si vede infatti cosa accade quando il giovane si ritrova ad andare in cerca del proprio mentore risolvendo enigmi e individuando indizi utili. La serie The Lost Symbol, inizialmente intitolata Langdon, avrà come protagonista Ashley Zukerman nel ruolo di Robert Langdon. Quando il suo mentore viene rapito, il ...
The Lost Symbol: il trailer della serie tratta dal romanzo di Dan Brown

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: un giovane Robert Langdon è il protagonista del trailer

