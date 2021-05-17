Madison Systems Inc. – Stanmac Broadband Inc. Press Release

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inc. (MADI-OTC NASDAQ) andInc. (SBI) update our future role in the delivery of our proprietary and patentedtechnology (6 to 8 years ahead of the industry) in partnership with an associate company, Infinity Internet Solutions. The number of subscribers on the East Prairie project has been increasing steadily, lives have changed completely, they are ecstatic and the ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development) of Canada is approving additional licenses to further expand our reach to communities, currently lacking access to high-speed. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen an unparalleled reliance on high-speed internet. Students (for schooling), people (working from home), every ...