Madison Systems Inc - Stanmac Broadband Inc Press Release

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Systems Inc. (MADI-OTC NASDAQ) and Stanmac Broadband Inc. ...

Madison Systems Inc. - Stanmac Broadband Inc. Press Release (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021)

Madison Systems Inc. (MADI-OTC NASDAQ) and Stanmac Broadband Inc. (SBI) update our future role in the delivery of our proprietary and patented Broadband technology (6 to 8 years ahead of the industry) in partnership with an associate company, Infinity Internet Solutions. The number of subscribers on the East Prairie project has been increasing steadily, lives have changed completely, they are ecstatic and the ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development) of Canada is approving additional licenses to further expand our reach to communities, currently lacking access to high-speed Broadband. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen an unparalleled reliance on high-speed internet. Students (for schooling), people (working from home), every ...
Madison Systems Inc. – Stanmac Broadband Inc. Press Release

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Systems Inc. (MADI-OTC NASDAQ) and Stanmac Broadband Inc. (SBI) update our future role in the delivery of ...
