Le Streghe: stasera su SKY e NOW il film con Anne Hathaway diretto da Robert Zemeckis (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) Robert Zemeckis firma la prima serata, stasera su SKY e in streaming su NOW, con Le Streghe, il film con Anne Hathaway e Octavia Spencer, adattamento del romanzo di Roald Dahl Una prima visione stasera su Sky Cinema Uno dove, alle 21:15, arriva Le Streghe, il film diretto da Robert Zemeckis che propone un nuovo adattamento dell'omonimo romanzo di Roald Dahl. Con Anne Hathaway e Octavia Spencer, il film sarà disponibile anche in streaming su NOW e, alle 21:45, su Sky Cinema Family. "Nelle fiabe le Streghe portano sempre ridicoli cappelli neri e neri mantelli e volano a cavallo delle scope. Ma questa non ...Leggi su movieplayer
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Streghe stasera
Le streghe con Anne Hathaway in prima visione stasera in tv: così fashion, così horrorUna prima visione da non perdere stasera in tv. Su Sky Cinema Uno alle 21.15 e in streaming su NOW c'è Le streghe di Robert Zemeckis. Grandissimo regista (la saga di Ritorno al futuro, Forrest Gump, Cast Away ). Grandissima e ...
I programmi in tv oggi, 17 maggio 2021: film, intrattenimento e attualitàIl ragazzo e sua nonna si imbattono in alcune streghe diaboliche. Su Sky Cinema 2 dalle 21.15 Le ... IT - TG4 19:35 - TEMPESTA D'AMORE - 306 - PARTE 2 - 1aTV 20:30 - STASERA ITALIA 21:20 - QUARTA ...
