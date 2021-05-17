La Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozioneElisabetta Canalis su Instagram : Basta con questo politicamente ...Sarah Whitney Ganoe accoltella i suoi bimbi : C'è sangue in casa, ma ...Linciato a Scampia è chiuso in un cassonetto dell'immondizia : Era ...Rimborso 730 : Ecco come averlo subitoDenise Pipitone : nuove rivelazioni dell’avvocato di Piera MaggioAlessandro Talotti morto a 40 ani : il campione sconfitto da un cancroUomini e Donne rivelazione sull’ex dama Maria Tona ... solo per farsi ...

FULL South Working | investire su innovazione e creatività per il futuro del lavoro

Sull’autore: Alessandro Cacciato è nato a Vicenza nel 1978 e si è trasferito in Sicilia nel 1994. Da ...

FULL South Working: investire su innovazione e creatività per il futuro del lavoro (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) Sull’autore: Alessandro Cacciato è nato a Vicenza nel 1978 e si è trasferito in Sicilia nel 1994. Da oltre venti anni lavora presso il sistema delle Camere di Commercio dove si occupa di promozione e formazione nel settore dell’impresa digitale. Dal 2013 collabora con il centro culturale indipendente Farm Cultural Park di Favara (Ag). Nel 2015 è speaker al TEDx della Scuola Superiore di alta formazione dell’Università di Catania. Collabora dal 2017 a progetti di riattivazione urbana. È autore dei libri: “Il Sud Vola. Viaggio tra startup e giovani innovatori. E la pubblica amministrazione?” (2015), “Il Petrolio? Meglio sotto terra” (2016) e “La Sindrome del Gattopardo: La cultura dell’innovazione nell’era post lockdown” (2021) Per chi vive e lavora nel Mezzogiorno d’Italia le notizie relative al drammatico esodo dalle regioni del Sud verso il nord sono purtroppo ormai ...
