FULL South Working: investire su innovazione e creatività per il futuro del lavoro (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) Sull’autore: Alessandro Cacciato è nato a Vicenza nel 1978 e si è trasferito in Sicilia nel 1994. Da oltre venti anni lavora presso il sistema delle Camere di Commercio dove si occupa di promozione e formazione nel settore dell’impresa digitale. Dal 2013 collabora con il centro culturale indipendente Farm Cultural Park di Favara (Ag). Nel 2015 è speaker al TEDx della Scuola Superiore di alta formazione dell’Università di Catania. Collabora dal 2017 a progetti di riattivazione urbana. È autore dei libri: “Il Sud Vola. Viaggio tra startup e giovani innovatori. E la pubblica amministrazione?” (2015), “Il Petrolio? Meglio sotto terra” (2016) e “La Sindrome del Gattopardo: La cultura dell’innovazione nell’era post lockdown” (2021) Per chi vive e lavora nel Mezzogiorno d’Italia le notizie relative al drammatico esodo dalle regioni del Sud verso il nord sono purtroppo ormai ...Leggi su ilblogdellestelle
Advertising
Rousseau_OS : FULL South Working: investire su innovazione e creatività per il futuro del lavoro Leggi il post di Alessandro Cac… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FULL South
Gevo Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial ResultsGevo expects to produce isobutanol in intermittent campaigns during 2021 to supply the South ...when burned have potential to yield net - zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full ...
The Waste Land / La terra devastata • Le parole e le cose²I read, much of the night, and go south in the winter. What are the roots that clutch, what ... late, from the hyacinth garden, Your arms full, and your hair wet, I could not Speak, and my eyes failed, ...
Prosus Announces Intention to Make Voluntary Exchange Offer to Acquire 45.4% of Naspers SharesPLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Naspers to remain domiciled in South Africa as the JSE’s largest listed company and retains control of Prosus On completion, the t ...
Universal Peace Federation Launches “THINK TANK 2022” to Reunify Korean Peninsula During Virtual 6th Rally of HopeWorld leaders and experts joined more than a million global participants for the launch of “Think Tank 2022” on May 9 KST during the virtual 6th Rally of Hope for the peaceful reunification of the Kor ...
FULL SouthSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FULL South