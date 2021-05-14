Schwazer's last hope for Tokyo Olympics turned down (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) WADA said it was horrified by the ruling clearing Schwazer of doping, saying it had been defamed by the judge's findings the athlete's urine samples had been deliberately tampered with. Investigating ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Schwazer's last hope for Tokyo Olympics turned downROME, MAY 14 - The Swiss federal court on Friday turned down an appeal by 2008 Olympic 50k walk champ Alex Schwazer against his doping ban, dashing his last hope of being able to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. . The decision comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also rejected a bid by ...
Last but not least si esibirà sul palco del Teatro Ariston Fausto Leali . I brani scelti sono il ... Alex Schwazer . In mezzo a tanti cantanti e musicisti farà la sua comparsa, quasi a sostituire Ibra , ...
