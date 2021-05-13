Risultati Serie A 36.a giornataCovid-19 : I casi nel mondo superano i 160 MlnKnockout City Block Party DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-GenPaolo Brosio e Maria Laura De Vitis si sono lasciatiVALORANT si aggiorna e introduce tante novità

Sanne launches loan agency business in the Netherlands

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, an award-winning global provider of alternative ...

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Sanne, an award-winning global provider of alternative asset and corporate services is launching its loan agency product offering in the Netherlands this week. The Dutch loan agency offering, based at Sanne's Amsterdam office, will service cross continental clients in the alternative assets space. It augments Sanne's existing loan agency business operating in London, Madrid, and New York which has long established partnerships with many of the world's leading banks and financial institutions. Sanne services loan agency clients through its global network of offices orientated around the provision of a full ...
