Ozop OZSC Goes Commercial with $1 6 Million Opening PO

 (OZSC), (Ozop or the Company) Ozop is announcing today that as prelude to its launching the ... The ...

Ozop OZSC Goes Commercial with $1.6 Million Opening PO (Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021)  (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company") Ozop is announcing today that as prelude to its launching the ... The importance of this order is that it represents the first of several opportunities Ozop & SMI are ...
WARWICK, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company") OZOP is announcing today that as prelude to its launching the development of commercial energy generation sites, and the opening of its OZOP East division, the company ...

Ozop Energy OZSC Launches OZOP WEST

WARWICK, NY, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions , Inc .  ( OZSC ), ("Ozop" or the "Company) Ozop is happy to announce the launch of its new sales division with approximately 10,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space located on the west coast, at 2870 ...
