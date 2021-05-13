Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna

Hunter, i miglior brand di irrigatoriLG OLED TV TRASFORMA LE CASE IN GALLERIE D’ARTERisultati Serie A 36.a giornataCovid-19 : I casi nel mondo superano i 160 MlnKnockout City Block Party DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-Gen

ENNA, MAY 13 - A 12 - year - old girl was stabbed by a 14 - year - old fellow female pupil at a school in Enna on Thursday, local sources said. The girl was rushed to the local ER where she was treated for kitchen - knife wounds to ...

ENNA, MAY 13 - A 12-year-old girl was stabbed by a 14-year-old fellow female pupil at a school in Enna on Thursday, local sources said. The girl was rushed to the local ER where she was treated for ki ...
