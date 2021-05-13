Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna (Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) The victim's mother, visibly shocked, said "it might have happened to any child, but the serious thing is that the Girl brought a kitchen knife with her with the intention of hurting someone. "If my ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
