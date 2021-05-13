Curio Announces Funding and New Partnerships; NFT Platform Raises $7M to Expand Growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) The entertainment-focused NFT's new round offrom premier financial backers will enableto build new, assemble innovative content, and enhance fan experiences LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the premier NFTfor the entertainment industry, announced today it is has raised $7M in an oversubscribed seed round, with participation from Fenbushi Capital, Kenetic Capital, Protocol Labs, LongHash Ventures, Picus Capital, and several others including entertainment industry veterans, Marc Geiger, CEO of SaveLive and former head of global music at WME and Rich Battista, former CEO of Time Inc. and former Fox Entertainment executive. The company has successfully launched multiple licensed auctions, drops, products, and new ...