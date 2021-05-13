ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Lancio GlobaleHunter, i miglior brand di irrigatoriLG OLED TV TRASFORMA LE CASE IN GALLERIE D’ARTERisultati Serie A 36.a giornataCovid-19 : I casi nel mondo superano i 160 MlnKnockout City Block Party DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivo

Curio Announces Funding and New Partnerships; NFT Platform Raises $7M to Expand Growth

The entertainment-focused NFT Platform's new round of Funding from premier financial backers will ...

zazoom
Commenta
Curio Announces Funding and New Partnerships; NFT Platform Raises $7M to Expand Growth (Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) The entertainment-focused NFT Platform's new round of Funding from premier financial backers will enable Curio to build new Partnerships, assemble innovative content, and enhance fan experiences LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Curio, the premier NFT Platform for the entertainment industry, announced today it is has raised $7M in an oversubscribed seed round, with participation from Fenbushi Capital, Kenetic Capital, Protocol Labs, LongHash Ventures, Picus Capital, and several others including entertainment industry veterans, Marc Geiger, CEO of SaveLive and former head of global music at WME and Rich Battista, former CEO of Time Inc. and former Fox Entertainment executive. The company has successfully launched multiple licensed auctions, drops, products, and new ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Curio Announces

Curio Announces Funding and New Partnerships; NFT Platform Raises $7M to Expand Growth

The entertainment-focused NFT platform's new round of funding from premier financial backers will enable Curio to build new partnerships, assemble ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Curio Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Curio Announces Curio Announces Funding Partnerships Platform