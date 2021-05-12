Razer Blade 15 | Tiger Lake-H e GeForce RTX 30 | Punto Informatico

Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-GenPaolo Brosio e Maria Laura De Vitis si sono lasciatiVALORANT si aggiorna e introduce tante novitàCovid-19 : In India trovati corpi nel GangeRahul Vohra muore a 35 anni attore e youtuber : l’ultimo video! Elodie super bomba sexy su instagramIl cane Rocky ucciso da un poliziotto : pretendiamo giustizia!League of Legends PROGETTO: BastioneDestiny 2: Inizia oggi la stagione del TecnoSimbionte

Razer Blade
Il Razer 15 Advanced ha uno schermo da 15,6 pollici, processori Intel Tiger Lake-H, 16/32 GB di RAM, ...

Il Razer 15 Advanced ha uno schermo da 15,6 pollici, processori Intel Tiger Lake-H, 16/32 GB di RAM, SSD da 1 TB e GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30.
Razer Blade 15: Tiger Lake - H e GeForce RTX 30

Il Razer 15 Advanced ha uno schermo da 15,6 pollici, processori Intel Tiger Lake - H, 16/32 GB di RAM, SSD da 1 TB e GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX ...

Gigabyte: nuovi notebook gaming AORUS e AERO con Intel 11a gen H e GeForce RTX 30

Razer Blade 15: Tiger Lake-H e GeForce RTX 30

Razer presenta i nuovi notebook Blade con Intel Tiger Lake-H e NVIDIA RTX Serie 30

Anche Razer tra i produttori a sposare sin da subito la nuova linea di processori Intel Tiger Lake-H a 10 nanometri.

Razer Blade 15: Tiger Lake-H e GeForce RTX 30

Il Razer 15 Advanced ha uno schermo da 15,6 pollici, processori Intel Tiger Lake-H, 16/32 GB di RAM, SSD da 1 TB e GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30.
