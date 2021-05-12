(Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) It is "fundamental" for those wishing to hold weddings to be patient and avert joyful occasions becoming potential risks due to COVID - 19,said. He said Monday's meeting of the COVID 'control ...

also said that "we must do more on workplace deaths" after no fewer than six workers lost their lives over the last week.reiterated the government's condolences for the deaths of 22 - ...ROME, MAY 12 - Premier Mario Draghi told question time Wednesday that a gradual approach to reopening Italy after the COVID crisis was needed. "A gradual approach is needed according to the epidemiolo ...Giornata internazionale infermiere, abbiamo affrontato il mostro del secolo Nursing Up De Palma, siamo noi il cuore pulsante da cui ripartire ...