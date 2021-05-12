Draghi stresses gradual approach to reopenings (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) It is "fundamental" for those wishing to hold weddings to be patient and avert joyful occasions becoming potential risks due to COVID - 19, Draghi said. He said Monday's meeting of the COVID 'control ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Draghi stresses
Draghi also said that "we must do more on workplace deaths" after no fewer than six workers lost their lives over the last week. Draghi reiterated the government's condolences for the deaths of 22 - ...
Draghi stresses gradual approach to reopeningsROME, MAY 12 - Premier Mario Draghi told question time Wednesday that a gradual approach to reopening Italy after the COVID crisis was needed. "A gradual approach is needed according to the epidemiolo ...
