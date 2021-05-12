Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Agreement To Acquire Certain Willis Towers Watson plc Reinsurance, Specialty And Retail Brokerage Operations (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Arthur J. Gallagher &; Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced an Agreement to Acquire Certain Willis Towers Watson plc Reinsurance, Specialty and Retail Brokerage Operations as part of a proposed regulatory remedy for the pending Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson plc combination. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021. "This acquisition will accelerate our long-term strategy by significantly expanding our global value proposition in Reinsurance, broadening our Retail Brokerage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New York: si muove a passi da gigante Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Seduta decisamente positiva per Gallagher(Arthur J.)& , che tratta in rialzo del 3,04%. Il confronto del titolo con l' S&P - 500 , su base settimanale, mostra la maggiore forza relativa di Gallagher(Arthur J.)& rispetto all'indice, ...
