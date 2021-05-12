Array Technologies Signs Supply Agreement with Nucor Corporation

Leggi su padovanews

(Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) ALBUQUERQUE, N. M., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)(NASDAQ: ARRY) (""), one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground - mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced that("") has entered into anthe company to produce certain components of its solar tracking system, as well as support the co - development of ...