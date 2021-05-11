Zymo Research Releases Open-Source Bioinformatics Pipeline for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection in Wastewater (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) Early Release of the VirSieve™ Bioinformatics Pipeline Will Promote Collaboration in Environmental SARS-CoV-2 Research IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zymo Research has released the VirSieve™ Bioinformatics Pipeline Source code to the environmental microbiology community to promote global collaboration and support for the Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Wastewater. VirSieve™ is an automated computational Pipeline that analyzes sequencing reads from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Wastewater samples to better understand viral Variants present in monitored communities. By rating the confidence ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zymo Research Receives 510(k) Clearance for its Collection/Transport Device for COVID - 19The first 510(k) - cleared transport medium for COVID - 19 testing IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Zymo Research announced today the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its DNA/RNA Shield ™ Collection Tube as a Class II medical device. The FDA's 510(k) clearance allows the ...
Zymo Research Offers Community - Wide SARS - CoV - 2 Detection and Variant Tracking with the Environ? COVID - 19 Wastewater Testing ServiceNew Service Allows Tracking of Viral Variants and Vaccine Resistance with A Single Sample IRVINE, Calif., March 4 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Zymo Research announced today the launch of its Environ™ COVID - 19 Wastewater Testing Service . This service facilitates daily community - wide monitoring of COVID - 19 cases and variants from ...
