Zymo Research Releases Open-Source Bioinformatics Pipeline for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection in Wastewater

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) Early Release of the VirSieve™Will Promote Collaboration in Environmental-CoV-2IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/has released the VirSieve™code to the environmental microbiology community to promote global collaboration and support for theof-CoV-2s in. VirSieve™ is an automated computationalthat analyzes sequencing reads from the-CoV-2 virus insamples to better understand virals present in monitored communities. By rating the confidence ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zymo Research

Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv

The first 510(k) - cleared transport medium for COVID - 19 testing IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -announced today the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its DNA/RNA Shield ™ Collection Tube as a Class II medical device. The FDA's 510(k) clearance allows the ...New Service Allows Tracking of Viral Variants and Vaccine Resistance with A Single Sample IRVINE, Calif., March 4 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -announced today the launch of its Environ™ COVID - 19 Wastewater Testing Service . This service facilitates daily community - wide monitoring of COVID - 19 cases and variants from ...