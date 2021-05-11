Time for a New Transatlantic Deal Ambassador Lambrinidis discusses EU-US relations

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) For the past two years, Stavroshas been holding the delicate position of European Unionto the US, representing the bloc’s 27 member states in Washington DC – not exactly a walk in the park with Donald Trump in the White House and four year of convoluted bilateral. As he explains to Formiche.net, with Joe Biden the EU can write a new page in the history ofhip, although bringing the two sides of the Atlantic closer will require hard work. From revenue to emerging technologies, from vaccines towith Russia and China, here’s where to begin. Mr., how do you think EU-U.S.can develop under the new U.S. administration? Very positively. Simply put, we have a ...