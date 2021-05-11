League of Legends PROGETTO: BastioneDestiny 2: Inizia oggi la stagione del TecnoSimbionteTHE CREW 2: DISPONIBILE DOMANI UN AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITORed Dead Online: bonus vendita per commercianti MSI svela la nuova lineup di laptop per gamer e creatorTutto quello che devi sapere sull'indirizzo IPSnowRunner - Stagione 4: New Frontiers uscirà il 18 maggioNVIDIA con la RTX 30 trasforma i laptop Mainstream in device da gamingCome Risparmiare facendo acquisti onlineTOPOLINO presenta LA 24 ORE DI PAPEROPOLI

Time for a New Transatlantic Deal Ambassador Lambrinidis discusses EU-US relations

For the past two years, Stavros Lambrinidis has been holding the delicate position of European Union ...

Time for a New Transatlantic Deal. Ambassador Lambrinidis discusses EU-US relations (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) For the past two years, Stavros Lambrinidis has been holding the delicate position of European Union Ambassador to the US, representing the bloc’s 27 member states in Washington DC – not exactly a walk in the park with Donald Trump in the White House and four year of convoluted bilateral relations. As he explains to Formiche.net, with Joe Biden the EU can write a new page in the history of Transatlantic relationship, although bringing the two sides of the Atlantic closer will require hard work. From revenue to emerging technologies, from vaccines to relations with Russia and China, here’s where to begin. Mr. Ambassador, how do you think EU-U.S. relations can develop under the new U.S. administration? Very positively. Simply put, we have a ...
