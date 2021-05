Soccer | Verratti risks missing Euros

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 11 - Italy playmaker Marcotheafter his club Paris Saint - Germain said Tuesday that he will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury to a ligament in his ...

Advertising

Saynsyaox : RT @dudesoncam: Marco Verratti - Italian soccer player #JuevesDeDeportistasOFamosos #soccer - MatasPolo2 : RT @dudesoncam: Marco Verratti - Italian soccer player #JuevesDeDeportistasOFamosos #soccer -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Verratti

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

ROME, MAY 11 - Italy playmaker Marcorisks missing the Euros after his club Paris Saint - Germain said Tuesday that he will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury to a ligament in his right knee. The Euros kick off on ...The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first majorleague to resume after a two - month ... le magie di Mbappé, Neymar e Depay in Francia, la classe e il talento di Reus,e Di Maria: ...ROME, MAY 11 - Italy playmaker Marco Verratti risks missing the Euros after his club Paris Saint-Germain said Tuesday that he will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury to a ligament in his ri ...