Adyen launches Planet | enabling climate action at checkout

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the payments platform of choice for many of ...

Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced the launch of Planet, the company's latest addition to its Impact product suite1. Planet allows Adyen's merchants to offer their shoppers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their purchases at the end of the checkout process. This optional feature, which can be implemented at no additional cost to the merchant, directly supports climate action projects (e.g. reforestation or renewable energy). Planet is easy to integrate for merchants and causes no additional friction in the payment process, as the option to balance out the carbon footprint occurs after ...
