ISLE 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10, in China's LED Production Hub (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) - Shenzhen, China, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
ISLE, the International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition, is set to open on May 10, in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), a new venue just 7 kilometers away from Shenzhen Airport. With latest technologies and solutions from 1200+ exhibitors, taking 80,000 square-meter exhibition area, ISLE 2021 covers the whole industry supply chain in large screen display, LED lighting, audio-visual system, signs and LED. Highlights of ISLE 2021 Five Scenario-based Display ZonesISLE 2021 will introduce five segmented
ISLE 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10, in China's LED Production HubWith latest technologies and solutions from 1200+ exhibitors, taking 80,000 square - meter exhibition area, ISLE 2021 covers the whole industry supply chain in large screen display, LED lighting
