ISLE 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10 | in China' s LED Production Hub

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) -, May 8,/PRNewswire/, the International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition, is set toon May 10, inExhibition & Convention Center (), a new venue just 7 kilometers away fromAirport. With latest technologies and solutions from 1200+ exhibitors, taking 80,000 square-meter exhibition area,covers the whole industry supply chain in large screen display, LED lighting, audio-visual system, signs and LED. Highlights ofFive Scenario-based Display Zoneswill introduce five segmented ...