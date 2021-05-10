Dominica and UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to Sign $50m Clean-Energy Plant Contract (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund (UAE-CREF) have announced a deal for a hurricane-resistant Clean Energy project. The $50 million development in Dominica will support a 5-megawatt/2.5 megawatt-hours battery Energy storage system that will aid the island's Clean Energy objectives. The system is forecasted to stabilise the electricity grid and deliver reserve power and frequency control to the extreme weather prone nation. It will also give the people of Dominica secure access to Clean, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Covid a Ferrara: ancora un decesso ma 'solo' 37 nuovi positivi... 90 Cento (di cui 2 ospiti di una Rsa di Bondeno, 1 ospite della Cra Ripagrande di Ferrara, 8 del Pensionato Cavalieri di Cento), 39 Codigoro (di cui 1 ospite della casa famiglia Dominica, 12 ...
Tassazione: il Consiglio aggiunge Dominica alla lista UE delle giurisdizioni non cooperative e rimuove Barbados Consilium.europa.eu
Lite tra dominicane, donna ferita alla testaNel corso della lite tra connazionali, la vittima dichiarava di essere stata colpita con un coltello alla testa e con una mazza da baseball che le procurava vistose. La polizia ha identificato le autr ...
