Lamb raan with peppercorn and nutmeg (Di sabato 8 maggio 2021) 1 Remove the surface fat from the leg or shoulder and prick it thoroughly with the tip of a sharp knife (you can ask your butcher to do this if preferred) 1 leg of Lamb, weighing approx. 1.8kg – you could also use 2 shoulders, especially if buying spring Lamb 2 Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together to form a very loose paste, then massage this into the Lamb, ensuring it is completely coated. Set aside in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or ideally a few hours ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Lamb raanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lamb raan