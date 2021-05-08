Lamb raan with peppercorn and nutmeg

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 8 maggio 2021) 1 Remove the surface fat from the leg or shoulder and prick it thoroughlythe tip of a sharp knife (you can ask your butcher to do this if preferred) 1 leg of, weighing approx. 1.8kg – you could also use 2 shoulders, especially if buying spring2 Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together to form a very loose paste, then massage this into the, ensuring it is completely coated. Set aside in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or ideally a few hours ...