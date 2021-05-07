Daewoong | Q1 is just early stage of better performance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/Pharmaceutical(CEO Sengho Jeon) announced its management(based on consolidation) in Q1 of 2021. Its sales and operating profit were 269.6 billion and 26.6 billion KRW. It rose 4.7 percent and 305 percent yoy, respectively. Operating profit surpassed 20 billion won in eight years as ETC and OTC drugs maintained solid sales plus upfront from Fexuprazan to China and decreased legal cost as ITC lawsuits were settled. The ETC division revenue grew 11.7 percent yoy(from 162.1 billion won to 181 billion won). Sales of products such as Ursa(prescription drug), Luphere Depot, and Crezet and introduced items such as Crestor, Forxiga, and Lixiana have increased. The OTC division showed stable results(from 26.1 billion KRW to 26.4 billion KRW). Impactamin(vitamin B complex) series and liver ...