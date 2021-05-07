AMSC Extends New Energy Power Systems Product Offerings with the Acquisition of Neeltran, Inc. (Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021) ... today announced that it has acquired Neeltran, Inc. (Neeltran), a private Connecticut - based company that supplies rectifiers and transformers to industrial customers. At closing, AMSC paid $4.5 ...Leggi su padovanews
AMSC Extends New Energy Power Systems Product Offerings with the Acquisition of Neeltran, Inc.Extends product offerings in industrial sector, potentially expanding content per sale by 2 - 3x. Increases total available market for AMSC new energy power system products to nearly $3B. Anticipated ...
