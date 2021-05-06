Red Dead Online: bonus Animali LeggendariNintendo - Laboratorio di VideogiochiMass Effect Legendary Edition - Content Mega-ReleaseTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su Nintendo SwitchIncredible Mandy fa il suo debutto su PlayStation 4Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di Sony

MolecuLight Announces Integration of its i:X® Fluorescence Imaging Device with Net Health's Tissue Analytics API Program

Patient Wounds Documented by MolecuLight i:X Device Now Integrated with EHR Systems Through Net ...

MolecuLight Announces Integration of its i:X® Fluorescence Imaging Device with Net Health's Tissue Analytics API Program

Patient Wounds Documented by MolecuLight i:X Device Now Integrated with EHR Systems Through Net Health's Tissue Analytics Platform

PITTSBURGH and TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 MolecuLight, the leader in point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announced today that the company has partnered with Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry. The purpose of the partnership is to integrate the MolecuLight platform with Net Health's Tissue Analytics application Programming ...
