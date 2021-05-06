MolecuLight Announces Integration of its i:X® Fluorescence Imaging Device with Net Health's Tissue Analytics API Program (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Patient Wounds Documented by MolecuLight i:X Device Now Integrated with EHR Systems Through Net Health's Tissue Analytics Platform PITTSBURGH and TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight, the leader in point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announced today that the company has partnered with Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry. The purpose of the partnership is to integrate the MolecuLight platform with Net Health's Tissue Analytics application Programming ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MolecuLight, the leader in point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announced today that the company has partnered with Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry. The purpose of the partnership is to integrate the MolecuLight platform with Net Health's Tissue Analytics application Programming ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MolecuLight Announces
MolecuLight Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its i:X® Fluorescence Wound Imaging Device, the leader in point - of - care fluorescence imaging for detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces its MolecuLight i:X® fluorescence wound imaging device has received ...
MolecuLight Announces the Appointment of 11 Global Distributors416.274.8166, rsandler@moleculight.com , www.moleculight.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483427/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Announces_the_Appointment_of_11_Global_D.jpg
MolecuLight Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its i:X® Fluorescence Wound Imaging DeviceContract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry PITTSBURGH, PA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Corp., the leader ...
MolecuLight AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MolecuLight Announces