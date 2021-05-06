Mirador unveils premium anti-aging skincare brand Le Mont Charmant at the 2021 China Beauty Expo

UBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezioneRed Dead Online: bonus Animali Leggendari

GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Mirador, the Chinese subsidiary of the Mirador Group, will unveil its premium anti-aging skincare brand Le Mont Charmant at the 2021 China Beauty Expo (CBE), Asia's pre-eminent skincare and cosmetics industry convention, with the aim of accelerating its expansion in the China market.   As a new generation of Chinese consumers embrace the importance of skincare, awareness of anti-aging products in particular is skyrocketing, generating rapid growth for the category. According to the JD Big Data Research ...
