Hisense Kicks off #UpgradeYourHome Campaign for UEFA EURO 2020 with Campaign Ambassador Dwyane Wade and Football Legends (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches the #UpgradeYourHome Campaign to encourage consumers to upgrade their home appliances for summer season. Hisense appointed Dwyane Wade as the global Ambassador for this year's Campaign to encourage sports fans and consumers to upgrade their home with prize. Wade officially Kicks off the #UpgradeYourHome Campaign by calling out to EUROpean Football Legends including Marco Materazzi and Lukas Podolski to bring the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches the #UpgradeYourHome Campaign to encourage consumers to upgrade their home appliances for summer season. Hisense appointed Dwyane Wade as the global Ambassador for this year's Campaign to encourage sports fans and consumers to upgrade their home with prize. Wade officially Kicks off the #UpgradeYourHome Campaign by calling out to EUROpean Football Legends including Marco Materazzi and Lukas Podolski to bring the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Kicks
Hisense Kicks off #UpgradeYourHome Campaign for UEFA EURO 2020 with Campaign Ambassador Dwyane Wade and Football LegendsNYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches the #UpgradeYourHome campaign to encourage ...
Hisense KicksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Kicks