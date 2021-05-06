UBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezioneRed Dead Online: bonus Animali Leggendari

Hisense Kicks off #UpgradeYourHome Campaign for UEFA EURO 2020 with Campaign Ambassador Dwyane Wade and Football Legends

NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hisense Kicks off #UpgradeYourHome Campaign for UEFA EURO 2020 with Campaign Ambassador Dwyane Wade and Football Legends (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches the #UpgradeYourHome Campaign to encourage consumers to upgrade their home appliances for summer season. Hisense appointed Dwyane Wade as the global Ambassador for this year's Campaign to encourage sports fans and consumers to upgrade their home with prize. Wade officially Kicks off the #UpgradeYourHome Campaign by calling out to EUROpean Football Legends including Marco Materazzi and Lukas Podolski to bring the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Kicks

Hisense Kicks off #UpgradeYourHome Campaign for UEFA EURO 2020 with Campaign Ambassador Dwyane Wade and Football Legends

NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches the #UpgradeYourHome campaign to encourage ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Kicks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hisense Kicks Hisense Kicks #UpgradeYourHome Campaign UEFA